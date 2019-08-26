Social media school threat brings FBI

A threat circulated on social media Friday, August 23, 2019, promoted the FBI to warn law enforcement agencies throughout the country of a possible threat to schools.

According to local authorities the threat is unverified and did not name a particular location, nor did it originate in Arkansas.

Both Malvern Police Department and Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed receipt of the notification from the FBI.

The Malvern School District posted on social media a release stating that it was not aware of any specific threat to any of its campuses.

The HSC Sheriff’s Office stated that it is working with administration at rural county schools to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

At press time, no other information was made public about the threat.