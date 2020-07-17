Some Perla Water Association customers under boil order

A Perla Water Association crew is working to repair a water leak. Because of this leak, some Perla Water Association customers are currently under a boil order, according to a representative from the association.

The area impacted include “Norman Byrd for the approximately 55 service connections located on Highway 270 E from Buffalo Loop to Grant County Line, Buffalo Loop and Rhinehart Road,” according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The boil order will be in place until further notice.