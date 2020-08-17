Special election plans discussed for Rockport

During the Hot Spring County Election Commissioners meeting Wednesday, plans and preparation were discussed for the upcoming Rockport special election September 8 at the Hot Spring County Election Office.

Rockport special election pertains to increase the sales and use tax by one percent.

Committee Chairman Jim Houpt discussed plans with commissioner’s Jerry Craycraft, Walt Grant (via zoom), HSC County Clerk Sandy Boyette, and HSC Deputy of Elections Liz Pfeiffer.

Houpt reemphasized there will be one voting machine for registered voters to use. He added no paper ballots will be used for this special election. The setup will be similar to how the runoff election for Glen Rose School Board Position 5 on March 31was held at the election office and rearranged for safety precautions concerning the coronavirus for registered voters to vote. Early voting starts Sept.1 through 4 —hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Read more in Saturdays August 15 MDR newspaper edition.