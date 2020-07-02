Spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Hot Spring County

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today that in Hot Spring County there was a spike of COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county is at 580, as of Thursday’s afternoon, with 525 cases being considered active.

More than 3,400 people who have been tested received negative results.

During a press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said that the number of cases in Hot Spring County increased by 151 from Wednesday to Thursday. “Most, if not all,” of the cases are located within the Ouachita River Correctional Unit, Smith added.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said that in the latest report, 369 inmates and 27 staff have tested positive.

These numbers are expected to increase.

“We believe most and possibly all of the 151 cases reported today (Thursday) are additional cases within the prison. The total number provided by ADC will go up once those are confirmed and entered into the system,” said Gavin Lesnick, public information director, with the Arkansas Department of Health.