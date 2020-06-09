Spreading positivity in Malvern

Gulf War Combat Veteran Nathaniel Thomas of La Grange brought inspiration and uplifted spirits in the city of Malvern Saturday by running with the U.S. flag to motivate everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas is running across state of Arkansas.

Thomas said he felt overjoyed by the appreciation of everyone in Malvern who honked horns, saluted and showed him encouragement

Thomas is expected to journey to Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Hope and Texarkana to spread more joy and positivity by running with the U.S. flag.