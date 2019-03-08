Spring is just around the corner, let’s get cleaning!

MALVERN (SWA reports) — With Spring on its’ way, many people start to get Spring cleaning fever. If that’s you, please make sure you are disposing of your unwanted materials legally.

Hot Spring County residents living outside the city limits of Malvern, Rockport, and Perla, may take their trash and recyclable items to any of the nine Hot Spring County Solid Waste Authority transfer stations free of charge. Prohibited items include: dead animals, medical waste, hazardous chemicals / materials, combustible materials, bricks, concrete, burn barrels, burned items, liquid paint, yard brush (limbs and leaves), and tires.

Recyclable items, which include plastic, cardboard, aluminum cans, car batteries and rechargeable batteries, metal, newspaper and electronics, are accepted for free from all residents (city and county) at any of the HSCSWA transfer locations. The HSCSWA cannot accept waste from outside the boundaries of Hot Spring County.

The HSCSWA transfer station operators must use a current Hot Spring County personal property assessment to verify residence in the county and will issue an SWA permit sticker for qualifying vehicles. According to Kris Wilson, Administrator of the HSCSWA, the sticker must be replaced every year. Any questions regarding permit qualifications please contact the HSCSWA office at the number listed below.

The Hot Spring County Solid Waste Authority only operates the county transfer stations and does not provide trash pick-up service. Please contact your local city officials if you are a resident of Perla, Rockport, or Malvern and have any issues regarding door-to-door pick-up service.

City residents may use the HSCSWA transfer stations for a fee. The transfer station operators will charge fees based on items brought by city residents.

The Hot Spring County Solid Waste Authority office is located at 1904 East Page Ave in Malvern. Please call 501-332-3857 for any questions.

HSCSWA E-Cycling Center is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:00am – 5:00pm at the office address. The E-cycling center is available for electronic recycling only.

The HSCSWA greatly appreciates all of the residents located in the cities and county doing their part to recycle and keeping Hot Spring County clean and beautiful.

TIRES

Tires may be taken to K&A Tire located at 628 East Page Avenue in Malvern to dispose of four off rim tires per person per month at no charge. K&A Tire charges $3 for each additional tire. K&A Tire is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Find more information at TiresBeGone.com.

CITY OF MALVERN

City of Malvern residents with large items (no trash) to dispose of may take those items to the back gate area of the Malvern Street Department. This is not available to contractors or citizens of other towns or counties.

Items accepted at this location include brush, limbs, bagged leaves, bagged foliage, bagged grass clippings, metal items, rims without tires, furniture, and appliances. Freezers and refrigerators must have the doors removed when disposing of at this location.

Items not accepted include, household garbage, plastic, batteries, tires, concrete, brick, rocks, wood, sheetrock, insulation, flooring materials, ceiling tiles, toxic materials, fuel cans, paint, burned items, shingles or glass.

The Malvern Street Department back gate is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Contact the Malvern Street Department at (501) 332-2794 for questions.