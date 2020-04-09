Spring Sports Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

After multiple conversations with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, the Arkansas Department of Education and with the announcement of the closure of Arkansas schools through the end of the school year, all remaining AAA spring activities, state championships, AHSCA Coaches Clinic, and All-Star games have been cancelled.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the AAA family,” said Lance Taylor, AAA Executive Director. “We sympathize with the students, coaches, parents, and school communities, and especially our graduating seniors, but we recognize that the cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it is needed at this time – on the health and safety of all Arkansans. We all must come together to stop the spread.”

The AAA will continue to receive guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, and the Arkansas Department of Education. The AAA wishes to thank them for their leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic.