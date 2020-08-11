State cases tops 50,000 despite weekend decline; Hot Spring County active cases jump by 48 since Saturday

On Monday, the state saw an increase of 645 confirmed cases. However, recoveries surpassed that total at 678, dropping the active cases by 33 statewide.

More than 42,100 Arkansans have recovered and 7,343 cases remain active.

Hospitalizations went down by six to 508 with 117 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 11 to 555. Hutchinson said half of those reported were delayed and did not occur in the previous 24 hours.

In Hot Spring County, confirmed cases saw an increase since Saturday, climbing to 1,546, as of Monday. Active cases are currently at 119, an increase of 48 since Saturday. Deaths, however, decreased by one to 11 due to a reporting error. More than 5,500 local residents have tested negative for the virus and recoveries have risen to 1,416.