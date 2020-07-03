State offers model mask ordinance

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a model ordinance mandating masks in public for cities in the state during his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Hutchinson discussed a recent survey asking 600 likely voters conducted by the Gilmore Strategy Group. He plans to discuss the results in more depth Wednesday, but he chose to discuss the results of one question Friday.

The survey found that 82 percent of participants choose to wear a mask in public.

He feels that shows the success of the state's efforts to educate people about the need.

He worked with the Arkansas Municipal League over the past week to create a model mask mandate ordinance cities can choose to adopt.

He also announced an executive order giving cities the authority to adopt the model ordinance.

Hutchinson said he originally did not want to mandate masks because he wanted to rely on public education and wanted to ensure a consistent approach.

He feels the survey shows education is working.

"This is a good second step," Hutchinson said.

He believes this model ordinance ties the previous guidelines together.

John Wilkerson, general council for the Arkansas Municipal League, discussed the contents of the model ordinance.

It will require mask wearing in accordance with Department of Health guidelines. It will use law enforcement and the cities to educate and encourage mask wearing. Wilkerson said the ordinance will support business choosing to require masks. He called it an extra tool for cities.

The ordinance does not carry any penalties or enforcement.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith encouraged people to be careful going into Independence Day and follow guidelines.

To emphasize the need for caution, Smith showed a slide comparing cases going into Memorial Day weekend and Friday. He said there are five times as many cases going into this weekend verses that weekend.

"The same activities are five times as risky. You are five times as likely to come in contact with an active case," Smith said.

Smith cautioned that outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor and attendees should be limited. He reminded people to practice social distancing and wear masks when social distancing is not possible.