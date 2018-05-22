STATE POLICE TO INVESTIGATE WEST MEMPHIS POLICE SHOOTING

Authorities of the West Memphis Police Department have requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police in the investigation of an officer involved shooting that occurred late this afternoon (Monday, May 21st) along Interstate 40 west of Memphis.

At approximately 5 PM, officers of the West Memphis Police Department attempted to stop of a vehicle being driven east toward Memphis. As local police officers pursued the vehicle, the driver reportedly struck police patrol cars with his vehicle. The suspect driver then reversed direction and began driving westbound toward officers in the eastbound traffic lanes.

At least one local officer fired on the approaching driver. The vehicle struck an eastbound commercial carrier truck and trailer.

The suspect injured in the crash was extracted from the collision scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of traffic was blocked while local police and Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division began their investigation.

The investigation by the state police will be turned-over to the prosecuting attorney for review to determine if the use of deadly force by the West Memphis officer was justified as prescribed by Arkansas law.

Questions relating to the administrative status of any West Memphis officers involved in the pursuit and shooting should be directed to the West Memphis Police Department.

UPDATE: 10:03 PM

Ronald Clinton, 47, of Memphis, Tennessee has been identified as the deceased in the officer involved shooting incident.

Clinton’s body is being transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the manner and cause of death.