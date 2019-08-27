State Police make statement about school threat posting

The Arkansas State Police has been in close contact in recent days with the Federal Bureau of Investigation attemping to identify the source of an alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school reportedly planned for later this week.

At this time no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI.

In the event more specific or credible information is received; it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens.

The Arkansas State Police asks that if anyone has information about a threat of violence whether the site of the threat may be a school or other public place, please contact your nearest Arkansas State Police Office or local law enforcement agency. A complete listing of state police offices can be found at https://asp.arkansas.gov/divisions/highway-patrol/