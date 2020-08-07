State to provide leave support for teachers, staff

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced a proposal for funding for COVID-19 Emergency Leave for School Employees during the daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Key said this has been one of the top concerns of teachers. They do not want to lose their leave.

The proposal still needs approval from the CARES Act Steering Committee. The funding would be $20 million available through the end of the calendar year for all teachers and support staff.

The funds can be used by school employees who must quarantine for COVID-related reasons.

Key said these funds would be available before any other leave options. Read more in Saturdays August 8 MDR newspaper edition.