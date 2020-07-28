State to provide wi-fi to rural students; new cases top 700

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing the state plans to use $10 million in CARES Act funding to provide wi-fi access points to rural students needing internet access. “Many members of the General Assembly, as well as educators across the state have emphasized the importance of being able to have affective online education in addition to our in classroom instruction,” he said, adding a key ingredient is access to the internet. Hutchinson said the $10 million for 20,000 devices with up to 24 months of unlimited data will come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. He emphasized all the funds are federal dollars. Read more in Tuesdays MDR newspaper edition.