State receives antigen test machines; new cases up 787

The state has received the first 100 BD Vertitor antigen testing machines, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.

There are 100 more on order. The state is also waiting for the testing kits, which he expects around the middle of the month.

The state plans to assign the testing machines to the Public Health Units with priority given to K-12 teachers, staff and students.

Antigen testing at the Health Units will be free of charge.

Hutchinson said the testing goal for August is 190,000 PCR tests and 10,000 antigen tests. The state fell short of its 200,000 test goal for July. There were only 194,836 tests administered. Read more in Tuesdays August 4 MDR newspaper edition.