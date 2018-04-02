STATE TROOPER WOUNDED DURING HOT SPRING COUNTY TRAFFIC STOP

Arkansas State Trooper Kyle Sheldon was wounded Sunday night (April 1, 2018) when he was shot during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 270 near Interstate 30 in Rockport (Hot Spring County). Trooper Sheldon was transported to a Hot Springs hospital. His wound is not believed to be life threatening, however he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting incident was reported to state troopers at 8:42 PM as the suspect was asked to step outside the vehicle. It was at this time the driver fired on Trooper Sheldon.

Officers of the Malvern Police Department were parked near Trooper Sheldon’s patrol vehicle. Both had been in the in the area after answering a call unrelated to the traffic stop. The local officers returned gunfire at the suspect who drove away in an older model Dodge pick-up truck.

Local law enforcement officers fired a second time at the suspect as she fled onto Doyle Jones Road about five miles away from the traffic stop and first shooting scene.

The suspect taken into custody is identified as Elsbeth Tresa Kittinger, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas. Kittinger sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a Hot Springs hospital where she was treated and released into the custody of law enforcement officers. She is presently incarcerated at the Garland County Detention Center.

An investigation into the shooting has continued through the night under the supervision of Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents.

Investigative information from the case file being prepared by state police will be provided to the Hot Spring County prosecuting attorney later today in order to formally charge Kittinger.