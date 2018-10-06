Stitches of Grace meets on Tuesday

Stitches of Grace has a new location. After an absence of several months, this informal group of needleworkers and crafters is meeting every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. The new location is the Trinity Baptist Church, 1400 Sulphur Springs Road, in the wing at the rear of the campus. Anyone interested is welcome to bring a project and join the group. There are no memberships and no formal organization. For more information, you may call Aralinda Smoke at (501) 467-5354 or Rosemary Daniel at (501) 332-6525.