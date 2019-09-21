Stone’s season-high 5 TD’s lifts Panthers to big win over Mt. Ida, 55-26

Magnet Cove’s playmaker junior Landon Stone displayed a memorable performance at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Panthers 55-26 victory over Mt. Ida. Stone soared for a season-high five touchdowns to lead the Panthers’ ground attack against a historic traditional winning Mt. Ida Lions team. The Panthers (2-1) victory over Mt. Ida gives them back to back wins to finish the non-conference schedule productively and head into 5-2A Conference play with momentum.

Magnet Cove football head coach Caleb Carmikle was really proud of how the Panthers performed against a good Mt. Ida team. The Panthers’ victory was productive and Carmikle is satisfied where the team’s level of play stands behind Stone’s monster game going into the conference season.

“Anytime you can beat Mt. Ida is always tough and hard to do. I was really proud of our effort, but we still got to fix some things defensively. I thought we really did a good job up front controlling the line of scrimmage and I was proud how we executed and of our special teams,” Carmikle said.

“[Landon] Stone and quarterback [Tyler] Hodges ran the ball well for us. Overall, just proud of the effort tonight. I’m glad we’re healthy and have improved from week to week. We still got some things to fix on both sides, but overall I’m pleased where we are at as a football team,” Camikle said.

Read full story in Saturday's September 21, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.