Student shares sadness about school closure

The impact of the coronavirus disease certainly has affected the normal routine of life for everyone worldwide. The outbreak of the virus not only forced several businesses, restaurants, local city, county and state offices to close to the public temporarily, but forced all school districts to close—to prevent the spread of the disease.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the closure of all kindergarten through 12th grade school districts will be closed during a press conference in March.

Students are now completing alternative methods of instruction.

With the closure of schools due to the virus, school functions, events and sports seasons were canceled as well. This has affected many students and student-athletes who are not able to enjoy time together and having the opportunity to attend school regularly and showcase their talents on the baseball, softball or soccer fields for the spring sports season.

Ellie Thomason, a junior at Glen Rose High School, and is a devoted student. She does not participate in the athletic program as an student-athlete, but she has been a dedicated team manager for the Glen Rose Beavers football team and has many friends who participate in spring sports.

"For me personally, I enjoy school. I love to go and interact with other classmates, friends, and teachers. I originally looked forward to being out of school the extra week due to COVID-19, but then it slowly increased to another week out, then another. And now I’ve been informed that we are out the rest of the school year which is very upsetting for me, and I know especially for our seniors at Glen Rose," Thomason said.

As a student in high school, she understands how hard it has been for everyone from teachers, coaches, students and athletes to function through this process. Thomason enjoyed having the opportunity to be with friends while attending classes together and going to watch them perform in sports. She feels COVID-19 has affected all of the seniors the most, she said.

"It breaks my heart to know that I will not get to complete my junior year of high school, junior year was hard for me academically but it’s been a great year filled with new memories with my friends that I will cherish forever. I am friends with seniors and I know how upset they are about this," Thomason said. "When you’re a senior you look forward to so many things like the last day of your senior year, senior walk, senior awards, banquets, spring sports, prom, graduation, and so many other things, and now it’s a possibility that none of those things will happen for all of these seniors across the nation that have worked so hard to get where they are," she said

Thomason knows this experience is something hurtful to students, but she realizes that COVID-19 virus is a life-threatening disease. She has been praying that the world will once again function back normally and hopes for the best healthcare of everyone affected, she added.

"Everyone takes school for granted and school is a place where kids get to interact with other kids, make friends, learn new things, and get fed. For some kids, school may be the only place where they feel loved and may be the only place where they get a hot meal. So not only do we have to think about ourselves or the seniors, but we have to think about those kids too," she said.

"This is a very devastating time for students not only in Arkansas, but for students across the nation as well. I know this COVID-19 pandemic is in God’s hands, and we have to trust in him that he has a solution for this terrible thing that is going on in the world today,” Thomason said.

During this process, Hutchinson has worked closely with officials from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education the find solutions to protect everyone safety and health.

As Arkansans continue to follow Hutchinson’s safety guidelines and protocol procedures to practice social distancing, officials believe this may help prevent the spread of the virus and life can return to function normally again.