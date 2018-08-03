Malvern School District will be holding a Stuff the Bus event on Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Malvern Walmart from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

School supplies will be collected for all Malvern School District students from grades K-12.

Items the district uses frequently include, paper, pencils, crayons, expo markers, highlighters, tab dividers, glue, pink block erasers, cap erasers, 3-ring binders, and composition books. Other school supplies will be accepted.