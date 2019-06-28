Summerville to Speak at Bethel WMS Program

The Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) of Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, will be in charge of service on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 11 am. The theme for the worship service is “Being a Faithful Servant” taken from Matthew 25:40. The speaker for the morning will be Kasey L. Summerville.

Kasey L. Summerville currently serves as Director of National Accounts for the City of Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. She promotes Little Rock as the place to host National Conferences, Meetings, and Events in a Multicultural context and especially in the Faith Communities. Summerville is already distinguishing herself and is establishing seminal relationships across the nation about the gains of southern hospitality, along with the genuine people and popular attractions Little Rock has to offer.

