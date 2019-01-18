Super blood wolf moon happening Sunday

This Sunday, January 20, 2019, sky watchers will be able to experience a rare, and unique lunar event.

Beginning at approximately 8:36 p.m. in the Hot Spring County area, the “super blood wolf moon” will begin to eclipse. The total lunar eclipse will last until 12:50 a.m. This is the first total lunar eclipse visible in the United States, before midnight in 19 years, and the first to occur in North America in three years.

So what is a super blood wolf moon? While the name may seem nefarious, it is simply an amalgam of Native American tradition, and science-related terminology used to describe three remarkable lunar events, all happening simultaneously.

A super moon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth while it is at the height of its full phase. A blood moon is the result of a total lunar eclipse when the sun, Earth, and moon line up. The Earth casts a shadow that causes a reddish glow. Wolf moon is a Native American name given to the first full moon of the year.

While the majority of the nation is expected to be under winter storm warnings, the HSC forecast is predicted to be cold, but clear during the majority of the event.

Unlike a solar eclipse, eye protection is not required when viewing a lunar eclipse.