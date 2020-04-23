Superintendent: Ouachita River Correctional Unit COVID-19 free

With a large amount of positive cases of coronavirus reported at two state correctional facilities, Ouachita River Correctional Unit Superintendent DeAngelo Earl stated Tuesday that there have not been any reported cases of the virus at his facility in Malvern.

As an administrator and leader of the facility, Earl fulfills his role and duties productively at the ORCU in Malvern. Earl said the staff and inmates are wearing masks and practicing social distancing to maintain the proper safety procedures of protection.

This is a serious time worldwide and Earl knows it's a top priority that all staff and employees at Ouachita River Correctional Unit follow proper guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease, he said.

Earl commended how well everyone at the ORCU in Malvern is working hard to keep the facility clean for a secure and healthy environment. He said they are doing a good job of following protocols that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered of all Arkansas to help prevent people from obtaining symptoms of the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 681 inmates in the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County tested positive for the virus, said state Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith. Prison officials announced the first case at the facility earlier this month.

Cases have also been reported at the Arkansas Community Correction unit in Little Rock.

Smith said Wednesday that the department will work to test more inmates at the Cummins Unit.

Health officials Wednesday reported the total number of cases in Arkansas has risen to at least 2,276 cases. The state has reported a total of 42 death as mentioned during Hutchinson's daily update press conference on COVID-19.

To maintain practicing proper social distancing, Earl said his staff have been involved with teleconferences to communicate for meetings with other correctional unit personnel to continue their daily work duties.

Earl also mentioned the ORCU remains closed to the public and visitors are not allowed at the facility during this time due to COVID-19.

The GED Graduation originally scheduled for May 21 at the ORCU in Malvern has been postponed.