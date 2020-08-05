Sykes to host family movie night

Sykes of Malvern is seeking the community’s help in picking a movie for their Family Night at the Movies event scheduled for August 15.

A poll has been setup on the Sykes Facebook page for the community to vote on which movie will be played at the movie event. Voting runs through August 7 and the chosen movie will be announced later.

The Family Night at the Movies is a free event sponsored by Sykes that will take place at the stage in the Malvern City Park. Seating will be available on the lawn and guests can start arriving at 7:30 p.m.