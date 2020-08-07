Sykes postpones family movie night will give away school supplies

In order to ensure the health and safety of our community, the Sykes Family Movie Night scheduled for Aug. 15 will be postponed until further notice.

Manager Area HR Talent Acquisition, Sharon Williams said that The Free School Supply Drive will be moved to the center parking lot at Sykes Malvern on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We will ensure that we are practicing social distancing and meeting suggested guidelines from the CDC to ensure a safe and successful event,” she said.