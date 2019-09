Malvern National Bank (MNB) will be sponsoring a Tailgate Party on Friday, September 6, 2019 before the Malvern Leopards and Glen Rose Beavers football game.

Hamburgers, chips, and drinks will be served for a $5 donation. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside Claude Mann Stadium. All benefits from the tailgate will go to the Malvern Athletic Department.