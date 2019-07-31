Talking healthcare at Frontier Pharmacy

Congressman Bruce Westerman (far right) visited Frontier Pharmacy in Bismarck on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to discuss The Fair Care Act: H.R. 1332 with pharmacists. Pharmacists Dr. Melanie Overlay, PharmD (left) - Frontier Pharmacy co-owner and colleagues with The Pharmacy at Wellington in Little Rock, Nick Dziurkowski and Brittany Sanders visited with Westerman about The Fair Care Act and what it would mean to pharmacists. More on The Fair Care Act: H.R. 1332 can be found at westerman.house.gov/issues/health-care.