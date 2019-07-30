Tatum named new Malvern ACO

The City of Malvern has an experienced and dedicated new Animal Control Officer of Paulette Tatum, who's been in the this line of work for 15 years. Prior to arriving in Malvern, Tatum lived in Birmingham, Jefferson County, Alabama for 32 years and performed the duties as an Animal Control Officer in Alabama.

Due to her experience, Tatum has recently been hired to patrol and oversee the area of Malvern as the Animal Control Officer. Since Tatum has been in the act of duty of animal control, she's picked up more than 200 animals in the city of Malvern.

She receives many calls daily, but mainly it's pertaining to dogs. She has also picked up around 32 cats in the area as well. Tatum currently has several dogs she's had calls about to pick up and secure at the Animal Shelter in Malvern. She's very passionate about the care of all animals and strives to provide the best services for the city of Malvern.

Tatum said she has a great relationship with the Malvern Police Department and is appreciative to MPD Chief Donnie Taber, who she was hired by and works under. Tatum also works well under her supervisor Bryan Johnson of the Malvern Police Department. She has developed a great and professional relationship with the City of Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon. Tatum appreciates the help and services that Mayor Weldon has provided since taking over as the Animal Control Officer of Malvern.

Tatum knows her job does consist of challenging experiences, but whenever she needs assistance it has always been fulfilled.

"The Malvern Police Department has been very helpful to me," Tatum said. Whatever she may need assistance with, Tatum said the MPD has been there to help and has accomplished several tasks since being the Animal Control Officer of Malvern.

Read more from this story in Saturday's July 27, 2019 MDR.