Texas woman killed in I-30 accident

A Texas woman was involved in a fatal accident Thursday on Interstate 30 near Exit 97 in Malvern.

The woman has been identified as Meghan Frazier, 20, of Hallsville, Texas. A juvenile male, a passenger in the vehicle, was also injured, according to Arkansas State Police.

According to a police report, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Thursday Frazier, who was driving a 2019 Jeep was traveling eastbound along with the second vehicle involved in the accident, a 2016 International, 18-wheeler truck.

The driver of the truck changed lanes and began slowing for traffic ahead, when Frazier’s vehicle rear ended the truck.

The truck traveled through the other lane of the road and came to rest south of the roadway, according to the report.