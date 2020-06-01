They’re back: Leopards football begins conditioning practices

The Malvern Leopards football team held their first conditioning practice Monday at the Bill Hunt Field House.

In accordance with the governor’s orders of phase one of team sports returning, athletes were given masks to wear during all non-physical activity and were broken up into groups to help maintain social distancing.

For the month of June, athletes will have conditioning practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with facilities being closed for cleaning Wednesday and Friday. The athletic department is currently waiting on further instructions for July.