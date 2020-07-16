Third ORCU inmate dies from COVID-19

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, an inmate from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit died today at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

The inmate, who was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for residential burglary, was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related symptoms.

This is the third inmate from the unit to die from COVID-19.

Monday, an inmate died at Saline Memorial Hospital. The individual was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder, according to Cindy Murphy, communications director for ADC.

The first inmate, also the first death reported in Hot Spring County, died July 2.

He was in his early 70s as well and and serving a sentence for sexual assault, Murphy said.