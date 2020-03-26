Thornton responds to COVID-19 case in Hot Spring County

The Arkansas Department of Health announced Tuesday that a Hot Spring County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19.

County Judge Dennis Thornton, in response to the announcement, said “individual best practices to limit the spread of the virus is absolutely essential.”

He gives these suggestions: frequent handwashing with warm soap and water, wipe surfaces frequently with cleaners such as bleach, Lysol, Clorox wipes or other approved cleaners, practice social distancing keeping six feet from others and avoid crowded areas or public events, staying at home really impacts the spread of a virus, go out of the home for essentials only such as food, prescriptions or work, stay at home if you feel sick and cover coughs and sneezes.

“The county has been preparing for the virus. Closures of restaurants and other businesses required by the governor have been accomplished. Courthouse services are limited to online, phone, or email. Necessary accommodations can be made by appointment only,” Thornton said.

Throughout this time, Thornton said he has been in constant contact with county leaders including elected officials, law enforcement, first responders, public health officials, 911 representatives, county extension service, Arkansas State University Three Rivers and volunteers.

He has also received frequent updates from state and national leaders responsible for the COVID-19 response and personal protective equipment is being obtained by the county.

“Our citizens are the most important resource we have. The County is determined to do what we can to dampen the spread of this virus and help our families. Each of us is responsible for doing our utmost to save lives. We must not be governed by fear but proceed with prayer and practicality,” Thornton said.

County officials will post daily updates from the Arkansas Department of Health along with helpful information on self-quarantine and COVID-19 avoidance tips on the county website, hotspringcounty.org.

Baptist Health Medical Center-HSC has set up a drive-through COVID-19 screening location at 2204 Sullenberger Ave. in Malvern for Hot Spring County residents. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Those who have symptoms and need to be screened at the Hot Spring County site should call ahead to schedule an appointment. Please call 501-413-9106.