Thursday is Sketch Club night

Artists, it’s that time again — Sketch Club night.

The Malvern Sketch Club will be meeting on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

Artists and those with a willingness to learn are welcome to attend. Attendees should supply their own sketching materials.

Members of the group have expressed an overwhelming interest in learning to sketch, therefore, there will be a short instruction on sketching at 5:15 p.m. Materials for this instruction will be provided, charcoal courtesy Danna Carver and Gretchen Ritchey, newsprint courtesy Saline Courier. Charcoal is black and can be messy, dress accordingly.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The library is located at 202 East Third Street in Malvern.

For more information contact Gretchen at (501) 317-9907 or ritchey472@icloud.com.