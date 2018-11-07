Thurston wins Secretary of State race

John Thurston, Current Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, Has Won the Seat for Arkansas Secretary of State, Defeating Democrat Opponent, Susan Inman

Little Rock, Ark. – John Thurston, current Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, has won the seat for Arkansas Secretary of State; defeating Democrat opponent Susan Inman and Libertarian opponent, Chris Olson. Thurston will take over from term-limited Republican, Mark Martin.

Thurston, who has served Arkansas for the last eight years, said he wanted to thank his wife, Joanna, their children, and family and friends for their love and support during the race. “Elections are hard on the families of candidates and it’s difficult for others to understand just how much of a sacrifice it is on their part. I’m deeply grateful to have a tough family that is committed to supporting each other, no matter what.”

Thurston also thanked his opponents, Susan Inman and Chris Olson. “I appreciate their dedication to the electoral process and for a race well-run. It takes grits and gumption to run for public office and I respect them both for that,” said Thurston.

“I am so genuinely grateful for my time as Arkansas’s Land Commissioner these last eight years. Being in public office has made me deeply appreciative of our country and its foundations,” said Thurston. “I am so excited to build on the work of my predecessor, Mark Martin, and am looking forward to serving the people of Arkansas as their next Secretary of State.”