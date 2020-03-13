Tickets available for ‘Christmas on the Courthouse Square’ fundraiser April 3

The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas committee met Wednesday at the mayor’s office to make plans for another extraordinary Hallmark holiday event for the 2020 Christmas on the Courthouse Square. The committee is having a courthouse decorations fundraiser April 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hot Spring County courthouse pavilion.

The fundraiser is catered by Dorey’s Catfish. The committee has started selling tickets for the fundraiser.

Tickets are $12 and includes dinner with four-pieces fish or chicken or mixed with french fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and a drink. Tickets may be purchased at the mayor’s office, Hot Spring County Cooperative Extension Service office, treasurer’s office at the courthouse, Malvern Mercantile, Malvern Insurance, and Farmers Bank and Trust on East Page Ave.

Last year’s first annual Christmas on the Courthouse Square was a historic event for the community. The event had an enormous impact on the community and brought everyone together. The atmosphere provided a true meaning of the holiday season with the spirit of Christmas enjoyed by everyone.

The committee is working towards planning several festivities during the event. Last year’s event featured, Christmas carols rendered from choirs of Hot Spring County school districts and a meet and greet with “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” Santa Claus under the pavilion. Wagon rides provided by Whiskey Ridge Ranch were available for children to tour and ride around the courthouse and the Future Farmers of America organizations at all Hot Spring County school districts provided Christmas displays and decorations. Also a 26-foot pre-lit Christmas Tree was decorated and lights were placed all around the courthouse and the pavilion.

Civic organizations, such as the Malvern Area Kiwanis, Malvern Lions Club and Malvern Rotary served refreshments during the event.

There are plans for an official tree lighting ceremony at the courthouse after the Christmas parade December 3.

The committee was thankful for donations from several sponsors for Christmas decorations to display at the courthouse last year.

October 2, the committee is planning to have another fundraiser to help raise money for Christmas decorations for this year’s Christmas on the Courthouse Square.

The committee will accept donations at any time for the event. Donations may be sent to Committee Member Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance at 1009 S Main or contact Chief Deputy Hot Spring County Treasurer Glorie Thornton, who also serves on the committee, at 501-627-4547.