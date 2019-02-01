Timber educational meeting set for Feb. 11

Hot Spring County Extension is excited to host an educational meeting for timber producers on Monday, February 11, 2019. This meeting is ideal for those with large and small tracts. Topics will include Tree ID and Value with Jaret Rushing, Calhoun County Extension Agent; Estimating Timber Value with Kyle Cunningham, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service Assistant Forestry Professor; Process and Pitfalls to Selling Timber with Dr. Vic Ford University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service Interim Associate Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Forestry EQIP Practices with Derek Nokes, NRCS District Conservationist.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Dinner is being sponsored by Farm Credit of Western Arkansas. There is no charge to attend the meeting, but please RSVP to the Hot Spring County Extension Office at (501) 332-5267, by Thursday, February 7 for a head count.

Timber is one of the largest agriculture industries in Hot Spring County. This meeting will be very helpful for all of those with timber or those who are considering getting into the timber business.

