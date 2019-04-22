Today is Earth Day

Today (Monday, April 22) is Earth Day.

Celebrate today by appreciating and respecting the world we live in.

In 1970, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson and an activist John McConnell separately asked Americans to join in a grassroots demonstration. McConnell chose the spring equinox (March 21, 1970) and Nelson chose April 22.

Earth Day continues to be a worldwide event each year on April 22.

Things you can do to protect the earth include, planting wildflowers, inviting bees and butterflies into your garden, clean up the community around you, volunteer to plant trees. There are so many projects that will help the earth.

Remember it's Earth Day. Be kind to it.