Today is election day - VOTE
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Malvern, AR
Registered voters may vote at any center in county from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voting Center Locations are:
• Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern
• Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Highway 7 in Bismarck
• College of the Ouachitas, 1 College Circle in Malvern
• New DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Highway 84 in Bismarck
• First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Road in Malvern
• Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood, Road in Malvern
• Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Highway 84 in Bismarck
• Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Drive in Donaldson
• Victory Assembly of God, 4742 Highway 9 in Malvern
Category: