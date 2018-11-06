Today is election day - VOTE

Registered voters may vote at any center in county from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting Center Locations are:

• Bethel AME Church, 1220 Carmichael St. in Malvern

• Bismarck Methodist Church, 7075 Highway 7 in Bismarck

• College of the Ouachitas, 1 College Circle in Malvern

• New DeRoche Fire Station, 18703 Highway 84 in Bismarck

• First Southern Baptist Church, 142 Magnet School Road in Malvern

• Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 928 Traskwood, Road in Malvern

• Point Cedar Fire Department, 3465 Highway 84 in Bismarck

• Riverside Baptist Church, 151 Schoolhouse Drive in Donaldson

• Victory Assembly of God, 4742 Highway 9 in Malvern