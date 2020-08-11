Today serves as reminder to ‘Call Before You Dig’

Planning any yard work this summer? Entergy Arkansas reminds people to make sure to “Call Before You Dig” to avoid damage to underground utilities. Across the nation, Aug. 11 serves as a reminder to call 811 before starting any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Arkansas 811, which notifies Entergy Arkansas of their intent to dig. Read more in Tuesdays August 11 MDR newspaper edition.