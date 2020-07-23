Top-seed Glen Rose Jr. Beavers capture Jr. Babe Ruth league baseball championship

The Glen Rose Jr. Beavers soared to a victorious season on the diamond during the 2020 Jr. Babe Ruth League baseball season. After dismantling the competition during the regular season, the No. 1 seed Glen Rose Jr. Beavers prevailed through the postseason tourney to claim the 2020 Arkadelphia Jr. Babe Ruth League Braggin’ Rights baseball tournament championship. The Jr. Beavers defeated the Akadelphia Badgers Blue Team in the championship bout Saturday at the Arkadelphia Youth Sports Complex. Read more about the Jr. Beavers championship in Wednesdays July 22 MDR newspaper edition.