Training facility boasts new look

The Arkansas Center for Sports Science and Athlete Training is the home of the Southern Arkansas Wrestling Academy and is a recreational and event center. The center has been opened for over two years and in those two years, the center has seen many changes. What started as a one room building with weights and mats has now transformed into a fully functional gym and event center.

The center, located at 843 Griffin Cutoff in Perla, still has weights, weight training equipment and mats but now boasts two levels of training and recreational rooms. On the ground level are the weights and weight training equipment, a mat area for wrestlers to train on with bleachers for spectators, and an MMA cage. Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and classroom area, locker room with showers, and a hot tub room.

The second level has offices for coaches, a recreational room, a hot room, and matted training area. The recreational room offers guests gaming consoles, a pool table, air hockey table, foosball table, and cardio equipment. The room also has windows that look out over the ground floor. The hot room is a place for athletes to train while keeping their muscles warm.

Another feature of the center is the projector and theater sized screen which can be used for movie night or to watch fights such as UFC. For more information the center can be contacted at (501) 304-4351.