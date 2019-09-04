Trash Bash set for Sept. 14

The annual Trash Bash is set for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lakes Catherine and Hamilton beginning at 8 a.m.

Trash Bash is a fall clean-up event and is considered to be the largest clean-up event in Arkansas, according to Keep Arkansas Beautiful. Trash Bash brings hundreds of volunteers each year to Hot Spring and Garland counties to participate in cleaning up the shorelines and nearby streets of Lake Catherine, Lake Hamilton and the Ouachita River.

Beginning at 8 a.m. volunteers may visit a check station to get signed up, get supplies and begin cleaning.

Check stations at Lake Catherine will be located at Lake Catherine State Park at 1200 Catherine Park Road, Remmel Dam Park (Jones Mill), or the parking lot of Blue Moon Saloon at 135 Essex Park Place (Hot Springs). Lake Hamilton volunteers may check in at Sunny Book Landing (near Entergy Park) at 530 Lakepark Drive, Hill Wheatley Park at 688 Majestic Lodge Road, Hulsey Fish Hatchery at 350 Fish Hatchery Road or Sunset Cove Marina at 180 Lodge Road.

Trash may be traded for raffle tickets from 8 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers may take their tickets to Garvan Woodland Gardens to receive lunch, T-shirts, admission to the gardens and a chance to win prizes including a laptop.

The event is coordinated by Trash Bash Council Inc. a 501(c)3 charity.