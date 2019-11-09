Tribe falls on road to England in final regular season match-up

The Poyen Indians (7-3 overall, 4-3 conf.) had a tough battle on the road for “Thursday Night Lights”, November 7, 2019 falling to an athletic England Lions (5-5 overall, 4-3 conf.) club 50-21 in the final regular season game for 5-2A Conference play.

The Indians came into their battle aiming to secure the No. 3 seed for the postseason, but the home field momentum of the Lions came into effect to be victorious on senior night at Gaylon Gibbs Stadium in England.

