The Tribe victorious on road against Quitman, 38-14

The Tribe's offense breaks the huddle to execute during 5-2A Conference football action on the road.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Poyen Indians (7-1 overall, 4-1 conf.) displayed another overall productive performance on the road Friday, October 25, 2019 to take down the Quitman Bulldogs, 38-14 in their 5-2A Conference football matchup in Quitman. The Tribe is rolling on a three-game winning streak since their double-overtime win against Cutter Morning Star on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Malvern National Bank Stadium.
