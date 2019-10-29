Trick-or-Treat on Main Street set

The Malvern Downtown Development Corporation will hold its annual Trick-or-Treat on Main Street on Thursday, October 31 in Downtown Malvern. Downtown merchants join with local businesses and organizations for trick or treating.

This event is free and all ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses are welcome. Trick-or-Treating officially begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. (or until all the candy is handed out).

In the event of severe weather, the event will be rescheduled to November 2.

To register for booth space, contact the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library at (501) 332-5441.