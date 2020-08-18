TRiO Student Support Services at ASU Three Rivers receives continued funding

Arkansas State University Three Rivers (ASUTR) TRiO Student Support Services program is excited to announce the continuation of their grant program. On August 10, the program director received a phone call from the Legislative Assistant for Congressman Bruce Westerman, Patrick Dumas, providing official notification from the U.S. Department of Education of the program’s renewal grant approval. The ASUTR TRIO SSS program has been awarded $1.5 million dollars over the next 5 years, which gives the program an annual operating budget of $306,036. For more information regarding the TRIO Student Support Services grant at Arkansas State University Three Rivers or for questions regarding the services that TRIO SSS offers to students, please contact Vergina Smith-Joachim, TRIO SSS Director, at vsmith@asutr.edu or by phone at 501-332-0215. Read more in Tuesdays August 18 MDR newspaper edition.