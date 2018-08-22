TSC hosting animal adoptions & pet supplies drive on Saturday

MALVERN — Tractor Supply Company in Malvern is hosting pet adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more on Saturday, Aug. 25 as part of Out Here With Animals, its monthlong event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

On Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and more are invited to make their way to the Malvern Tractor Supply to support local pet adoptions.

“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said Jerry Dandurand, manager of the Malvern Tractor Supply. “Out Here With Animals allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”

Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here With Animals, the retailer is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Malvern rescues and shelters.

“The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here With Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way,” said Dandurand.

Along with events that celebrate and support Malvern pets, Out Here With Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 26, customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Wholesomes and more.

The Malvern community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s monthlong Out Here With Animals events and deals at 215 E Page Ave. Contact the store at (501) 467-3353 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 25 pet adoption.

