Tuggle School listed on endangered list

Preserve Arkansas announced its 2019 List of Arkansas’s Most Endangered Places on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Mosaic Templars in Little Rock. The 2019 announcement marked the 20th anniversary of the Most Endangered Places list in Arkansas.

Malvern Rosenwald School (Tuggle School), a 1929 school for African Americans that was built with assistance from the Julius Rosenwald Fund was included in the 2019 List of Arkansas’s Most Endangered Places. Currently the building is vacant, and has deteriorated to a critical point.

Being on the Endangered List and listed on the National Register of Historic Places will enable a Malvern group seeking to renovate the Tuggle School building more opportunities to acquire grants to help with the renovation funding.

