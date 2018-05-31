UAMS Sets June Adult Computer Classes

LITTLE ROCK — One computer class — Computer Basics — and three computer workshops — One-on-One Computer Support, Online Banking & Shopping and File Management — will be taught in June for adults at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging.

The courses will be presented by the Little Rock Digital Learning Center, a nonprofit volunteer group. Courses begin June 1. The schedule is:

· One-on-One Computer Support, June 1-30, Call for appointment.

· Computer Basics, Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4-20, 10 a.m.-noon.

· Online Banking & Shopping, June 11 & 13, 1-3 p.m.

· File Management, June 19 & 21, 1:30-3 p.m.

Course fee for three- and four-week classes is $60, including a manual, and ranges from $20 to $35 for workshops depending on the number of sessions and whether a manual is included. Classes are in Room 2156 at the UAMS Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive.

For more information and to register for classes, call (501) 603-1262, email info@littlerockdlc.org or visit http://www.littlerockdlc.org.

UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; northwest Arkansas regional campus; statewide network of regional centers; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Myeloma Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging and Translational Research Institute. It is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. UAMS has 2,834 students, 822 medical residents and six dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses throughout the state, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.