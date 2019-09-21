Unbeaten Jr. Panthers cruise to victory over Cutter Morning Star, 52-16

Keeping their undefeated season progressing on the gridiron for junior high football 2019, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers displayed their best overall performance on Thursday, September 19, 2019 to prevail against the Cutter Morning Star Jr. Eagles 52-16 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.

The Jr. Panthers remain perfect and improve to 4-0 overall. The Jr. Panthers are scheduled to return to Thursday Night Lights junior high football action September 26, 2019 hosting the England Jr. Lions at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

