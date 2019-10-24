Undefeated Jr. Panthers 8-0 to face Bigelow for final home battle at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium

Thursday Night Lights this season has been exciting for the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers during the 2019 junior high football season. The Jr. Panthers are coming off another big victory on the road last week Thursday, October 17, 2019 against the Mt. Pine Jr. Red Devils 28-12. The win kept the Jr. Panthers undefeated to improve to 8-0 overall.

Read more in Wednesday's October 23, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.